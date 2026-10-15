When

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Fellowship Hall 3903 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Historical Society will present ‘Real Story of First Thanksgiving’

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society will host “The Real Story of the First Thanksgiving” as part of its TakeMeBack Series on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road, Richfield.

John Burke, of John Burke’s Living History, will portray Chief Massasoit of the Wampanoag tribe and will tell the real story of the first Thanksgiving dinner with the Pilgrims in 1620.

Attendees will learn how Squanto and Samoset helped Pilgrims survive the first year in Plymouth, Massachusetts, what foods were served at the initial feast and what ultimately happened to the Wampanoag tribe. The program is free and no reservations are required.

For more information, call 330-659-4750 and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org.