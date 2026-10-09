When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Hocking State Forest 19275 State Route 374 Rockbridge, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

COLUMBUS — To celebrate the fall season and Ohio’s commemoration of America 250, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will host two special events in the Hocking Hills region. The Hocking State Forest Fall Color Tour and Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve Annual Fall Foliage Tour are family-friendly events taking place the weekend of Oct. 24-25, offering visitors a variety of ways to experience autumn in the Hocking Hills.

“There’s nothing quite like fall in the Hocking Hills, and these events are a great way to experience the season,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Whether you’re taking in the views, exploring the trails, or talking with our natural resource experts, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Hocking State Forest Fall Color Tour

Tours for the Fall Color Tour, which take place Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., begin at the historic cabin, located across the road from the Hocking State Forest headquarters. This annual event features wagon rides through the forest, educational displays and presentations, firewood processing demonstrations, chainsaw safety demonstrations, wildfire-fighting equipment and refreshments. Professional foresters will provide tips on tree identification, best practices for forest and wildlife management, tree trivia and much more. Visitors interested in hiking from the forest to nearby Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve can access the Rim Trail located by the historic cabin.

Hocking State Forest’s headquarters are located at 19275 State Route 374 in Rockbridge, Ohio. Parking is available at the forest headquarters. All activities are located within walking distance of the parking area.

To learn more about this annual fall event and others, visit the ODNR Events Calendar Page at ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/events-calendar.