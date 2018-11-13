Holiday Lights: The Holiday Lights at Bob Sebo’s Home
The holiday light displays at Bob Sebo’s home in Salem, Ohio have been an annual delight to the public for countless years. On December 3, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm Mr. Sebo and his electrician, Sam Martucci, will tell us how the wonderful display is produced. The program, which is open to the public and free of cost to attend, will take place in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.