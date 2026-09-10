When

Tue., September 29, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Tue., September 29, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Columbiana County Fairgrounds 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Homesteading, small farms field day will help new and aspiring farmers

LISBON, Ohio — Area landowners and aspiring farmers are invited to a Homesteading and Small Farms Field Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon.

The event will cover topics including land management, soil health, farm management, planning and strategic decision-making, marketing farm products and food preservation.

To register, email shoemaker.306@osu.edu or call 330-967-7249.