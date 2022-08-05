When

Wed., August 10, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., August 10, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Are you looking to achieve better mental health and wellness? Head to Salem Public Library on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 6:30PM in the Quaker Room to hear Jessica A. Oates, LPCC-S, PMH-C, speak about varying techniques and services you can utilize to better your mental health.

Jessica Oates is the owner of Insight Clinical Counseling and Wellness. With 5 locations, including 3 in Columbiana County, Insight offers counseling and holistic wellness care to clients as young as 5 and adults of all ages. Jessica believes everyone has a story … a history about what makes them who they are today, and she makes a diligent effort to explore these experiences with every person she sees. She specializes in Perinatal Mood Disorders, Complex Trauma, Anxiety, Mood Disorders, Family and Couples Counseling and Behavioral Concerns.

Jessica holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from Youngstown State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is a Postpartum Support International Certified Provider, American Counseling Association Member, Ohio Counseling Association Member, Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Member, Kent State University Behavioral Health Advisory Committee Member and a Nurtured Health Approach Provider.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost.