When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

Lanterman’s Mill 1001 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Investigate a haunted mill this spooky season

YOUNGSTOWN — Is Lanterman’s Mill haunted? Join Mill Creek MetroParks staff and a local paranormal group to investigate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or 9 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 or Oct. 20 and decide for yourself. Lanterns will guide the path. The mill is located at 1001 Canfield Road.

This event is for adults 18 and up only. Participants must be able to climb multiple sets of stairs. Space is limited and cost is $25 per person. Advertised program dates, times and locations are subject to change without prior notice. Program availability is limited and may fill before registration. Availability is not guaranteed until registration is completed.

Register no later than two days before the selected programs at reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs/ or call 330-740-7116 ext. 230.