When

Tue., October 13, 2026 TBD

Until

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

The Schoolhouse Museum 420 Normal St. Hopedale, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Investments 101 for Farm Families workshop set for Oct. 13 in Harrison Co.

CADIZ, Ohio – After years of building equity, paying down debt, and growing successful farm enterprises, many farm families eventually face a new question: What’s next for their financial future?

To help answer that question, Ohio State University Extension and Illumination Financial are offering Investments 101 for Farm Families on Oct. 13, from 6:30-9 p.m. at The Schoolhouse Museum, 420 Normal St. in Hopedale, Ohio.

The workshop is designed for farm families who are considering retirement, planning for farm succession, or looking for ways to invest accumulated farm profits. Participants will gain a better understanding of investment fundamentals and how investment strategies can complement broader financial, retirement, and estate planning goals.

“Many farm families spend much of their lives investing time, labor and resources into their operations,” said Erika Lyon, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator with Ohio State University Extension. “This program is intended to help participants understand options for investing beyond the farm and how those decisions can support long-term family and business goals.”

Topics will include common investment vehicles, balancing risk and return, diversification, retirement planning considerations, and the role investments can play in transitioning farm assets to future generations. The program is geared toward individuals who are new to investing and are seeking practical, easy-to-understand information.

Registration is $10 per person and includes a meal.

Pre-registration is required.

To register or obtain additional information, contact Erika Lyon at 740-461-6136, or email lyon.194@osu.edu.