Kite Making Program at Waterworth Memorial Park
Sat., July 30, 2022 at 6:30pm
Waterworth Memorial Park
700 Sunset Blvd.
Salem, Ohio
Let’s go fly a kite! Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation are teaming up for “The Sky’s the Limit” program on Saturday, July 30th at 6:30 PM at Pavilion #8 in Waterworth Memorial Park. Girl Scout Troop 80774 will be presenting a brief history of kites, fun facts, and then patrons can make a kite! All materials will be provided free of cost and this program is open to the public of all ages. Registration is required and can be done at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.
“Go Wild in the Park” programming is a cooperation between Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation.