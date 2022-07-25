When

Sat., July 30, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Sat., July 30, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park 700 Sunset Blvd. Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Let’s go fly a kite! Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation are teaming up for “The Sky’s the Limit” program on Saturday, July 30th at 6:30 PM at Pavilion #8 in Waterworth Memorial Park. Girl Scout Troop 80774 will be presenting a brief history of kites, fun facts, and then patrons can make a kite! All materials will be provided free of cost and this program is open to the public of all ages. Registration is required and can be done at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

“Go Wild in the Park” programming is a cooperation between Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation.