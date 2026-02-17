When

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Join the Lake County Farm Bureau at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Hellriegel’s Inn, 1840 Mentor Avenue in Painesville, for a luncheon and discussion on issues that affect the community.

Hear important updates on the challenges impacting food and agriculture — issues that directly impact the local economy and families. Be engaged, make suggestions and provide input on issues that need to be addressed.

The grassroots policy development process of farm bureau is the backbone of the organization, providing the framework through which farm bureau advocates for agriculture and community while ensuring food security. These policies are used to develop programs and projects at the state and federal levels, and guide the farm bureau’s yearly plan for the county levels.

RSVP by Feb. 26. Register online at bit.ly/LakeFarmCity2026, by calling 440-426-2195 or by emailing lake@ofbf.org

If you cannot attend, submit input, recommended policies, discussion topics and concerns to lake@ofbf.org, send mail to Lake County Farm Bureau, 8460 Ridge Rd. North Royalton, OH 44133, or complete an online form at bit.ly/LeaderAgIssues.