Wed., October 07, 2026 at 6:00pm
Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:00pm
Rodman Public Library
215 E Broadway St.
Alliance, OH
Learn about bats at the library
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Fly into the fascinating world of Ohio’s bats at Rodman Public Library on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the library, 215 E Broadway St., Alliance.
Children and their families will discover how these amazing, not-so-scary animals help our environment through fun, engaging activities and fascinating facts. Come celebrate our nighttime neighbors and see why bats are worth cheering for. This program is presented by Discover Bats Ohio and geared toward children of all ages.
Registration is required to attend at rodmanlibrary.com.
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