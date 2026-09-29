When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 E Broadway St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about bats at the library

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Fly into the fascinating world of Ohio’s bats at Rodman Public Library on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the library, 215 E Broadway St., Alliance.

Children and their families will discover how these amazing, not-so-scary animals help our environment through fun, engaging activities and fascinating facts. Come celebrate our nighttime neighbors and see why bats are worth cheering for. This program is presented by Discover Bats Ohio and geared toward children of all ages.

Registration is required to attend at rodmanlibrary.com.