Sat., October 17, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sat., October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm
Bee Culture Conference Room at A.I. Root Candle Co.
623 West Liberty Street
Medina, OH
Learn about history of candy in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society is holding a special presentation on the history of candy Oct. 17 from 1-2 p.m. in the Bee Culture Conference Room at A.I. Root Candle Co., 623 West Liberty Street in Medina. Refreshments and a reception will follow.
Lysa Stanton, a longtime local historian and researcher, will bring the past to life with a presentation of old-fashioned favorites, penny candy and other treats generations remember from childhood.
For more information, email mchs@zoominternet.net or call 330-722-1341.
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