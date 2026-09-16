When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Bee Culture Conference Room at A.I. Root Candle Co. 623 West Liberty Street Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about history of candy in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society is holding a special presentation on the history of candy Oct. 17 from 1-2 p.m. in the Bee Culture Conference Room at A.I. Root Candle Co., 623 West Liberty Street in Medina. Refreshments and a reception will follow.

Lysa Stanton, a longtime local historian and researcher, will bring the past to life with a presentation of old-fashioned favorites, penny candy and other treats generations remember from childhood.

For more information, email mchs@zoominternet.net or call 330-722-1341.