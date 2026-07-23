When

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 Mc Kinley Monument Dr NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about the Big Dipper

CANTON, Ohio — Join the McKinley Museum’s Tameka Ellington, curator of Black history, and Suzie Dills, planetarium director, for a fascinating journey following the path of the freedom seekers using the Big Dipper, also known as the “drinking gourd,” to navigate their path to safety using the North Star.

Pre-registration is required; available online or call 330-455-7043. Deadline for reservations is Aug. 7. The cost is $25 per person and includes soup, bread and dessert.

Ellington is a professional speaker, scholar, multidisciplinary artist and award-winning author. She has published five books, including one tied to her acclaimed 2021 Kent State exhibition, “TEXTURES: The History and Art of Black Hair.” She now serves as the first curator of Black history at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, where she continues to share the stories of African and African American peoples through art and research.

Dills has shared her love of astronomy for nearly two decades. As planetarium director at the Hoover-Price Planetarium in Canton, she has guided thousands through the wonders of the night sky. She is a member of the Cleveland Astronomical Society, Cleveland Regional Association for Planetariums and Great Lakes Planetarium Association.

Visit mckinleymuseum.org/product/2026-soup-at-six-series/ to register or for more information.