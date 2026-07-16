When

Wed., August 05, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

at 6:30pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Office 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn the art of composting with worms

CANFIELD, Ohio — Discover an easy, sustainable way to reduce household food waste while creating nutrient-rich compost at Vermiculture 101, a hands-on workshop hosted by Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County in partnership with the Mahoning County Green Team.

The workshop will be held Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield.

Vermiculture, also known as worm composting, uses composting worms to transform food scraps into nutrient-rich castings that improve soil health, boost plant growth, and reduce the amount of organic waste sent to landfills. During the workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals of raising and caring for composting worms, including how to set up and maintain a worm bin, what materials worms can safely eat and how to harvest and use finished compost in gardens and landscapes.

Each participant will receive a starter worm bin to take home, allowing them to begin composting immediately after the program.

The registration fee is $10 per person, and class size is limited. To register or learn more, call 330-533-5538.