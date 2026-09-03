When

Wed., September 16, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Wed., September 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Kinsey Valley Farm 1425 County Road 175

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn ‘Graze Anatomy’ at Ashland SWCD conservation chat

ASHLAND, Ohio— Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District invites livestock producers to give their grazing systems a checkup during its Graze Anatomy Conservation Chat on Sept. 16, at Kinsey Valley Farm, 1425 County Road 175 in Jeromesville.

The program begins at 5 p.m. and will combine practical grazing advice, emerging technology and plenty of conversation over dinner.

The evening features a lineup of speakers who know a thing or two about keeping pastures productive. Ohio’s Certified Crop Advisor of the Year Aaron Clark will demonstrate how drone technology is changing pasture management by making targeted applications that improve forage health while saving time and inputs.

Emma Matcham with Ohio State University Extension will discuss strategies for renovating drought-stressed pastures and helping forage stands recover stronger than before.

Jarrod Hittle of the Ohio Department of Agriculture will explain how grazing management plans can serve as a roadmap for healthier pastures, healthier livestock, and a healthier bottom line.

In addition to the educational presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Ashland SWCD’s newest team members, Agricultural Conservation Specialist Tressie Wallace and Administrative Assistant Avery Frank, and learn about new and upcoming grazing cost-share opportunities available through local, state and federal conservation programs.

Registration is $5 per person — or you can attend free when you bring a friend. Dinner is included, but advance RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made at grazeanatomy.eventbrite.com.

Graze Anatomy is part of Ashland SWCD’s monthly Conservation Chat series, designed to bring farmers, landowners, and conservation partners together to learn about timely natural resource topics in an informal, discussion-based setting.

Each program features local experts, practical information and plenty of opportunities to ask questions, share experiences and connect with others who care about the future of Ashland County’s farms, forests and waterways.