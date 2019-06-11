When

Tue., June 25, 2019 at 4:00pm

Tue., June 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library is providing a series of classes to help adults learn to use the many “Google” tools readily available to help streamline areas of your computer use. The third class in the series is, “Gmail” and will take place in the library’s Quaker Room on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-5 pm. Technology instructor, Kathy Bennett, will show attendees the steps needed to create a Gmail account, create and send email messages, and more! If possible, please bring a device to practice on during class.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.