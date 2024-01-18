“Learn to Grow Giant Pumpkins & Great Vegetables!” Beginner Seminar
Sat., February 03, 2024 at 9:30am
Sat., February 03, 2024 at 12:00am
Parks Garden Center
9010 Youngstown Salem Rd
Canfield, Ohio
Itching to get your hands in the soil and grow a giant pumpkin? Or maybe just want to grow your best, most productive veggie garden ever? Never fear the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers are here to help! They are once again presenting a FREE “How to Grow Giant Pumpkins & Great Vegetables ” class taught by Tim Parks. Parks Garden Center will host this fun, educational event at their store in Canfield, Ohio. Bring a notebook & pencil because this information packed class will cover site selection, soil health & biology, patch layout, fertility options, fungus and pest management, irrigation, mulching and vine pruning. All these cultural care practices can also be used to grow your best veggie garden ever! We hope to see you there Saturday February 3rd 9:30-12. Please call Parks Garden Center to register at 330.533.7278, or register online at Ohiovalleypumpkingrowers.com