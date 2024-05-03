Roundup of FFA news for May 2, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Mallory Gilbert and Evan McKay represented the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter at the Ohio FFA Milk Quality & Products Career Development Event on March 23. They finished 21st with a score of 543.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Zane Trace FFA team of Connor Smith, Isaac Detty, Braylon Lowery, Peyton Arthurs and Wyatt Vick finished sixth in the Ohio Nature Interpretation & Wildlife Management Career Development Event on April 6 at Hocking College. Vick led the team, placing third individually. The other team members’ placings included Detty, 31st; Smith, 38th; Lowery, 107th, and Arthurs, 119th. This was the first wildlife team from Zane Trace to compete in over six years.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Zane Trace team of Isaac Detty, Dawson Skinner and Peyton Bretz fiished 18th in the Ohio Agricultural Mechanics Skills Career Development Event on April 4 at Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. Skinner led the team, placing 47th individually. This was the first Ag Mechanics team from Zane Trace to qualify for the state competition in the history of the chapter.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sarah McGraw and Kylie Arthur represented Zane Trace FFA in the Ohio FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event on April 17. They finished 26th as a team, and McGraw placed 46 individually and Arthur placed 86 individually. The pair would like to thank Pam Snyder for helping them prepare for the contest.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA competed in the Ohio FFA Spring Career Development Events on March 23 and March 28 at the Ohio Expo Center.

The Poultry Management Preliminary CDE team earned a 24th-place finish overall and first-place ranking in District 7. Malia Vick led the team, placing 100th individually. The rest of the team was made up of Isaac Detty, Will Borland, Mariska Wax and Kylie Arthur.

The General Livestock Preliminary CDE team of Mary Helber, Evan Minor and Delaney McCluskey was one member short of the four required for a full team but still enjoyed the competition. Minor earned the highest individual place, finishing 690th out of over 1,000 members.

The Dairy Cattle Preliminary CDE team placed 51st out of 76 chapters and earned fourth place in District 7. The top dairy judge representing Zane Trace was Mariska Wax with a ranking of 202nd out of over 400 individuals.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Floriculture Career Development Event of Lily Rose, Isaac Detty, Elise DePugh and Kylie Arthur traveled to the Ohio Expo Center to compete in the state finals on April 15. Rose led the team, placing 41st. This was the first Zane Trace floriculture team to compete in the state competition.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA helped the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District with their annual tree sale packing on April 3 at Harvest Ridge. Members went to the Holmes County Fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge and helped sort and pack trees. They packed and sorted approximately 14,000 trees and pulled orders for over 200 customers on the day that they helped. Members who participated were Jenna Sheldon, Andi Schuch, Casey Ogi, Miley Snow, Maison Carter, Ian Barr, Logan Van Dalen, Dylan Sours, Grady Hawkins and Gabby Yates.

DANVILLE, Ohio — Twenty members of Danville FFA recently competed in the 2024 Area 3 Envirothon held at Glenford Fort Preserve in Perry County near Glenford on April 24. The members made up four of the 44 teams participating in the 16-county contest.

The Danville Blue team members were seniors Bryer Boeshart and Dakota Rickettts; sophomores Alex Egan and Ethan Swendal and freshman Briar Eutin. They placed eighth.

The Danville White team members were seniors Catlin Ball and Alayna Wittel and freshmen Austin Addair, Tyson Payne and Sierra Shields. They placed 13th.

The Danville Gray team members were seniors Grace Gronberg and Broegan Staats and freshmen Aidan Mickley, Chris Mosher and Kenzi Staats, and they placed 15th.

The Danville Devils team members were sophomores Ike Ball, Hunter Hanners and Billy Hood and freshmen Jaxon Bruff and Justice Tharp.

Area 3 consists of Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Knox, Licking, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas and Washington counties.

Five Area Envirothons are conducted around Ohio with the top four teams from each of these area competitions progressing to the Ohio Envirothon on June 3 to 5 at Hocking College.