When

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Matthew Troyer’s Farm 1039 Hilltop Road Greenville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn to improve milk quality

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University Extension will offer the free workshop “Milk Matters: Practical Steps to Better Milk Quality” Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthew Troyer’s Farm, 1039 Hilltop Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Join Penn State Extension for an informative and engaging in-person workshop that will provide dairy farmers with tools to improve milk quality. This workshop is open to any organic and conventional dairy farmer but geared for non-electric dairy operations.

Expert presenters will share their knowledge on implementing best milking practices to prevent mastitis, milk culturing techniques to boost herd health and profitability and how to interpret culture results. Attendees will also learn why milk quality matters for the end product and how to effectively analyze Dairy Herd Improvement Association records

Lunch will be provided. Registration by 11:45 p.m. Oct. 19 is required. Visit extension.psu.edu/milk-matters-practical-steps-to-better-milk-quality for more information and to register.