When

Tue., November 03, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., November 03, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn to safely handle food

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University Extension will present the live webinar, “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling,” Nov. 3 from 6-9 p.m. to help nonprofit organizations and their volunteers understand the risks involved with preparing large volumes of food and the important food safety practices that need to be implemented.

Penn State Extension educators and other faculty serve as instructors and are certified by the National Restaurant Association. All have received training on the most current research on food safety. Even if an organization has been preparing food for years, things change; it is important that volunteers are up to date and knowledgeable about rules and regulations.

Register for this $10 webinar by 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 at extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds-webinar. Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar.