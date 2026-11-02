USDA confirms H5N1 bird flu in Indiana dairy herd

WASHINGTON — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a dairy cattle herd in Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This is the first reported case of HPAI in cattle in Indiana. It was detected in two herds in Newton County, in Indiana’s northwest corner. The detection, announced on Nov. 2, was a result of routine National Milk Testing Strategy testing, not pre-movement surveillance, according to the USDA.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed via PCR (polymerase chain reaction) detection.

The herds are operationally connected, according to the Indiana Board of Animal Health. No other herds have tested positive.

Since HPAI was first detected in dairy cattle in March 2024, bird flu has been detected in cattle in 21 states. There have been 45 cases confirmed in four states in the last 30 days, including Washington, Kansas and Texas.

APHIS is working closely with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health to conduct additional on-farm investigations, diagnostic testing and epidemiological data collection to better understand the detection and prevent further disease spread.

APHIS recommends enhanced biosecurity measures for all dairy farms. Producers should immediately report any livestock with clinical signs, or any unusual sick or dead wildlife, to their state veterinarian.

Related content

HPAI news