Donations and ornaments needed for Ohio’s Operation Evergreen

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Christmas Tree Association is officially launching its 31st annual “Operation Evergreen” project that delivers real Christmas trees to United States military personnel stationed overseas.

To ensure the trees arrive in time for the holidays, the association needs any monetary donations or homemade ornaments by Nov. 10.

This year, the project aims to ship 100 Christmas trees directly to troops serving abroad. While Ohio growers generously donate the trees, the cost to ship each tree is $300. Every dollar donated goes directly toward these shipping and transport costs to bring a piece of home to those serving in harm’s way.

In addition to financial support, Operation Evergreen relies on the community to give these trees a personal touch. Families, school groups, scouts, and individuals are encouraged to create and donate homemade ornaments. These ornaments will be packed alongside the trees, allowing service members to decorate them with hand-crafted messages of gratitude from home.

Donate funds: Contributions of any size are accepted. A gift of $300 sponsors the shipping of an entire tree, but smaller donations are critical to meeting the goal.

Craft ornaments: Homemade ornaments must be durable enough to survive international shipping. Avoid fragile glass or oversized items.

Shipping and deadline: Ship all monetary donations and ornaments to the following address to arrive by Nov. 10: Ohio Christmas Tree Association, 6870 Licking Valley Rd, Frazeysburg, OH 43822

The Ohio Christmas Tree Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to operating and promoting the Christmas tree industry in Ohio. Through Operation Evergreen, OCTA members and local communities have spent over three decades honoring and supporting the men and women of the United States Armed Forces during the holiday season.