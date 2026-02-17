When

Tue., October 20, 2026 All Day Event

Sat., October 31, 2026 All Day Event

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Weekly Storytimes Tuesdays

at 10 and 11 am

Moving and Grooving Tuesdays at 10 am

This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers.

Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play. Older

siblings are welcome to join in also.

Preschool Story Hour Tuesdays at 11 am

We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program. Geared towards children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are welcome.

Brought in part by the OAC

Fall Story Stroll at Lepper Library

October 20th-31st

Story Stroll is back for the fall! “Colors bursting, shadows tall. There’s lots to celebrate–it’s fall”! You can follow the story It’s Fall by Renee Kurilla outside the library.