Tue., October 20, 2026 All Day Event
Sat., October 31, 2026 All Day Event
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Weekly Storytimes Tuesdays
at 10 and 11 am
Moving and Grooving Tuesdays at 10 am
This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers.
Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play. Older
siblings are welcome to join in also.
Preschool Story Hour Tuesdays at 11 am
We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program. Geared towards children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are welcome.
Brought in part by the OAC
Fall Story Stroll at Lepper Library
October 20th-31st
Story Stroll is back for the fall! “Colors bursting, shadows tall. There’s lots to celebrate–it’s fall”! You can follow the story It’s Fall by Renee Kurilla outside the library.
Photos