When

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Hochstetler’s Log Homes and Timbers 552 State Route 95 Loudonville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 11-12

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Usher in fall days at Hochstetler’s Log Homes and Timbers’ Log Cabin Days on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, Ohio.

The Homesteading tent is back again and will feature a lineup of speakers and vendors who will discuss how to have your own hobby farm. Presenters will include Bill Speer on gardening techniques; McKay Forest Products with a hay ride forestry tour; Karen Geiser of Karen Garden’s with fermented favorites; Doug Fitch of Fitch Pharm Farm covering maple syrup and honey production; and Anna Edgington conducting hay ride herb identification tours. The keynote speaker will be David Kline covering eating from the land.

The event will also feature demonstrations including lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping, cross cut sawing, hard hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning, rug braiding, candle making and log cabin building. Over 50 booth exhibits will be on display containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsman and home material providers.

Those interested in building a new home can go on a self-guided log home tour that will feature eight log homes in the Loudonville area. The cost for the log cabin tour is $25 per person. All proceeds from this event will go to the American Cancer Society and Mohican Parochial School.

On Sept. 12 at 4 p.m., there will be a cabin and pavilion auction, which will include three pre-built cabins and two pavilions. The local school will also be conducting a benefit silent auction with furniture, crafts, Amish cooked dinners and more.

Children’s activities will include a petting zoo with ponies, calves, puppies, rabbits and kittens; a gold-digging station and covered wagon rides through the woods. Old-fashioned Amish made food, barbecue chicken, noodles, potatoes salad, baked beans, the log cabin burger and a variety of pies as well as homemade ice cream, fry pies, fresh-squeezed apple cider, apple butter and kettle cooked popcorn will be available for purchase. An early bird breakfast will be served between 7-10 a.m. on Sept. 12.

For more information, call 800-368-1015.