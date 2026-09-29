When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

New Russia Township Lodge 46300 Butternut Ridge Road Oberlin, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Lorain County 4-H holding open house

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County 4‑H Fall Open House will be held Oct. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Russia Township Lodge, 46300 Butternut Ridge Road, Oberlin.

At the open house, families can meet current 4‑H members, talk with volunteers and try out interactive stations featuring some of the most popular 4‑H project areas. From STEM experiments and animal projects to arts, gardening, cooking, crafts, leadership activities, technology, 4‑H is open to youth ages 5 to 19 who are ready to have fun, learn by doing, and make new friends. No farm experience is needed. Lorain County is home to more than 50 active clubs, offering options for families across the county.