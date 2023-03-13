When

Sat., April 08, 2023 at 11:00am

Sat., April 08, 2023 at 12:00am

Virtual online Boardman, Ohio

Mahoning Valley Connect Group Facilitator

Virtual Event 11am to 12:30 pm ET

04/08/2023

Grab your favorite morning beverage and join us as we chat with

Dr Sue Curfman DHSc on Osteoarthritis Pain, and management

Topic Osteoarthritis with Speaker Dr. Sue Curfman DHSc

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common forms of arthritis, affecting over 27 million Americans.

You can get OA at any age

April 8,2023 Dr. Sue Curfman will join us as we talk about osteoarthritis, pain, pain management and

How to Live Well with Arthritis.

Dr. Sue Curfman is an Orthopedic Certified Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.and

Associate Professor Belmont University in Nashville Tennessee.,with more than 30 years of experience of clinical and

teaching primarily in the areas of anatomy, kinesiology and orthopedics and joined the Belmont University School of Physical Therapy in 2021.

15-20 min presentation

15-20 min q and a

15-20 min conversation

Registration is required and is free

https://connectgroups.arthritis.org/groups/mahoning-valley

If you have questions call or text

Deb Andio

330-565-0040