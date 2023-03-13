Mahoning Valley Connect Group – Coffee and Conversations
Sat., April 08, 2023 at 11:00am
Virtual
Boardman, Ohio
Mahoning Valley Connect Group Facilitator
Virtual Event 11am to 12:30 pm ET
Grab your favorite morning beverage and join us as we chat with
Dr Sue Curfman DHSc on Osteoarthritis Pain, and management
Topic Osteoarthritis with Speaker Dr. Sue Curfman DHSc
Osteoarthritis is one of the most common forms of arthritis, affecting over 27 million Americans.
You can get OA at any age
April 8,2023 Dr. Sue Curfman will join us as we talk about osteoarthritis, pain, pain management and
How to Live Well with Arthritis.
Dr. Sue Curfman is an Orthopedic Certified Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.and
Associate Professor Belmont University in Nashville Tennessee.,with more than 30 years of experience of clinical and
teaching primarily in the areas of anatomy, kinesiology and orthopedics and joined the Belmont University School of Physical Therapy in 2021.
15-20 min presentation
15-20 min q and a
15-20 min conversation
Registration is required and is free
https://connectgroups.arthritis.org/groups/mahoning-valley
If you have questions call or text
Deb Andio
330-565-0040