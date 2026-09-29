When

Fri., October 09, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Mantua Center School Annex 11741 Mantua Center Road Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mantua Restoration Society to host Friday dinner

MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Restoration Society is hosting its second Friday Dinner on Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mantua Center School Annex, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua Township.

The dinner will feature entrees, cool salads and dessert. Donations are encouraged. Dining in or carryout are available.

For more information, visit mantuarestorationsociety.org