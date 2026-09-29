Mantua Restoration Society to host Friday dinner
Fri., October 09, 2026 at 4:00pm
Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm
Mantua Center School Annex
11741 Mantua Center Road
Mantua, OH
Mantua Restoration Society to host Friday dinner
MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Restoration Society is hosting its second Friday Dinner on Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mantua Center School Annex, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua Township.
The dinner will feature entrees, cool salads and dessert. Donations are encouraged. Dining in or carryout are available.
For more information, visit mantuarestorationsociety.org
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