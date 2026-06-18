When

Wed., July 22, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., July 22, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Homan, Inc. 6915 Olding Rd Maria Stein, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Manure Science Review, July 22

MARIA STEIN, Ohio — The 2026 Manure Science Review will be July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Homan, Inc. in Maria Stein, Ohio, in Mercer County. The event focuses on the latest research, technologies and best practices in manure management and water quality and will feature a full agenda of expert-led presentations, live demonstrations and networking opportunities.

The program will highlight key topics, including: comparisons between manure and commercial fertilizer, along with long-term application impacts; design and implementation of agricultural water and nutrient best management practices; updates on water quality and Lake Erie from Ohio Sea Grant. Attendees will also experience interactive components such as a rainfall simulator and multiple field demonstrations, including a focus on P205, Rain360 and manure bridge technology.

The cost is $25 before July 15 and $30 after. Register online at go.osu.edu/msr2026, or register and pay via cash or check at the Ohio State University Extension Office in Mercer County, 4978 Mud Pike, Suite 1 Celina, OH 45822.

Email Vicki McGee at mcgee.432@osu.edu or call 419-586-2179 with payment questions.