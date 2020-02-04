Thu., July 09, 2020 at 9:00am
Thu., July 09, 2020 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, OH
Topics:
• Soil & manure testing and calculating the correct amount of nutrients to apply to fields: ODA Terry Mescher
• Review NRCS-590 Standard plus benefits of utilizing cover crops: NRCS Jason Ruhl & Richland SWCD Matt Wallace
• Temporary storage of manure and factors to consider in sizing of facilities: NRCS Nick Lee
• Installation and benefits of filter beds, grassed waterways and buffer strips: ODA Justin McBride
• Planning for extreme weather: OSU Aaron Wilson
• Certified Crop Adviser & Certified Livestock Manager Continuing Ed Credits (Pending)
Details:
Cost: $10 per person, pizza lunch included
For special needs or accommodations, please call 419-747-8691, ext. 7120 or 3 by July 2
For more information, call 419-747-8686 or go to RichlandSWCD.net.
Hosted By:
Ashland, Crawford, Huron and Richland Soil and Water Conservation Districts, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural
Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) Ashland & Richland, OSU Extension Crawford County and ODA. USDA is an equal
opportunity provider, employer and lender.
COST: $10.00 * RESERVATION DEADLINE: JULY 2, 2020
REGISTER ONLINE (convenience fees apply): https://richlandswcd.net/