When

Thu., July 09, 2020 at 9:00am

Until

Thu., July 09, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Topics:

• Soil & manure testing and calculating the correct amount of nutrients to apply to fields: ODA Terry Mescher

• Review NRCS-590 Standard plus benefits of utilizing cover crops: NRCS Jason Ruhl & Richland SWCD Matt Wallace

• Temporary storage of manure and factors to consider in sizing of facilities: NRCS Nick Lee

• Installation and benefits of filter beds, grassed waterways and buffer strips: ODA Justin McBride

• Planning for extreme weather: OSU Aaron Wilson

• Certified Crop Adviser & Certified Livestock Manager Continuing Ed Credits (Pending)

Details:

Cost: $10 per person, pizza lunch included

For special needs or accommodations, please call 419-747-8691, ext. 7120 or 3 by July 2

For more information, call 419-747-8686 or go to RichlandSWCD.net.

Hosted By:

Ashland, Crawford, Huron and Richland Soil and Water Conservation Districts, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural

Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) Ashland & Richland, OSU Extension Crawford County and ODA. USDA is an equal

opportunity provider, employer and lender.

COST: $10.00 * RESERVATION DEADLINE: JULY 2, 2020

REGISTER ONLINE (convenience fees apply): https://richlandswcd.net/