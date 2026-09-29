When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

McKinley Presidential Library will host ‘Monster Bash’ Oct. 10

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library will host “Monster Bash” for the next Science Saturday of the 2026 season from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Science Saturdays are free with Museum admission. Guests will learn about real creatures, discover the science behind spooky legends and explore myths, monsters and folklore.

Visitors will discover the truth behind some of the scary creatures of the night, including bats, opossums, wolves, frogs and other fascinating creatures that have earned a spooky reputation. Participants will also explore the legends and lore behind werewolves, vampires, witches, and other classic monsters.

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Museum is closed on Monday. For more information, visit McKinleyMuseum.org.