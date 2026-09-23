When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Geig's Orchard 8468 Wooster Pike Seville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ASHLAND, Ohio —Farm tours will be held in several counties this fall. No RSVP is required or cost to participate in any of these tours.

Medina County. Medina County’s Fall Foliage Tour will take place Oct. 10 and 11 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. This year’s tour is located in Guilford, Montville, Sharon and Wadsworth townships. There are six hosts on this year’s tour and one of the stops (Rupp-Dale Farm) is co-featured on the Wayne County Farm Tour as well. Additional stops include Geig’s Orchard, Our Pleasure Stables, Wadsworth Area Historical Society, Seville Historical Society and the Seville Branch of the Medina County Library.

To view the map and stop descriptions, visit medinacountyparks.com. For questions about this tour, call 330-263-7456 or email medina@ofbf.org.

An Ashland County Farm Tour will be held next fall in the Loudonville area.