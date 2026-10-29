When

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Fri., December 04, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House 206 N Elmwood Ave. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Medina to host holiday open houses

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina County Historical Society will host its annual Festive Holiday Open Houses and Gingerbread House Viewing throughout November and December at the John Smart House, 206 N Elmwood Ave., Medina, and the McDowell-Phillips House, 205 S. Prospect St., Medina.

The McDowell-Phillips House will be decorated in holiday spirit by local businesses, groups and MCHS members, and the John Smart House will have the Gingerbread House Contest entries on display.

The houses will be open on the following days and times: Nov. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 27 from 1-4 p.m. There will be special hours for gingerbread viewing and voting at the John Smart House on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In celebration of America 250, admission is by donation at both museums. The Medina Historical Society is also collecting non-perishable food for local food pantries. For more information, email mchs@zoominternet.net or call 330-722-1341.