COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved the construction of two behind-the-meter natural gas-fired electric generation facilities — one in Fairfield County and one in Pickaway County — at its meeting on Nov. 19.

The facilities will each serve an adjacent data center and will not be connected to the grid. Once built, these power plants will be among the largest in the state.

Fairfield Energy Center LLC will build and operate a 1,350 megawatt generation facility and a 1,040 MW battery energy storage facility on 122 acres in the Village of Millersport, Walnut Township in Fairfield County. The project is being developed by Advanced Power, which has developed other projects and runs power projects in Ohio, including Carroll County Energy and South Field Energy. The project will be near the intersection of State Route 37 and State Route 204. Fairfield Energy Center is providing power for the Vantage Millersport Campus.

PowerConneX Inc. will build and run the 800 MW Ashville Energy Center on 110 acres in the Village of Ashville, Pickaway County. The project will take place along State Route 752, east of State Route 23. PowerConneX will also honor financial commitments it has made to the Ashville community, including a $1 million donation to the village for its parks and recreation fund and $2.5 million to the village for capital projects.

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With these approvals, there are now 10 behind-the-meter natural gas power plants being built in Ohio to power data centers, most of which are in the area surrounding Columbus.

Five of them are in Licking County, and there are two more behind-the-meter gas plants awaiting state approval in Licking. Socrates North and Socrates South, both 200 MW power plants, became operational earlier this year. These plants provide power for data centers for Sidecat LLC, Meta’s affiliate

EdgeConneX has two power plants with battery storage under construction in New Albany — PowerConneX I, a 120 MW plant and PowerConneX II, a 216 MW plant — that will power a nearby data center. A third EdgeConneX plant — the proposed 430 MW PowerConneX III — is pending approval with the OPSB. If approved, it would require a new 24-mile, 24-inch natural gas pipeline to be constructed to feed the plant.

Will-Power OH is building a 250-MW plant in New Albany to power an adjacent Meta-affiliated data center. Will-Power OH is awaiting approval for another behind-the-meter natural gas power plant and battery storage, the 500 MW Neo Power Generational Facility, that would also power nearby data centers.

The other behind-the-meter gas plants being used to power data centers are Scioto Darby Creek Fuel Cell, in Franklin County; Apollo Power Generation Project, in Wood County; and Bluegrass Power Generation Facility, in Fayette County.

For more information, visit OPSB.ohio.gov and type in case numbers 26-160-EL-BGN (Fairfield Energy Center) and 26-196-EL-BGN (Ashville Energy Center).