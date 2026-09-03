When

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Historic Zoar Village 198 Main St. Zoar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Meet past presidents at Zoar event

ZOAR, Ohio — Historic Zoar Village will host its award-winning “Zoar and the Presidents Day” on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village, 198 Main St., Zoar.

Visitors will get to explore the village and meet reenactors portraying U.S. presidents and historical figures who were active during Zoar’s era as a communal settlement from 1817 to 1898 including: Benjamin Harrison, Harry Truman, Lucretia Garfield, Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln, George and Martha Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt, President McKinley’s bodyguard, Betty Ford and a New York Herald reporter.

Visitors will then get to vote for their favorite presidential appearance that day. Results will be shared in the Zoar Garden at the end of the day.

Tickets are $10 per students and adult and free for children ages 5 and under. Admission is free for one adult per group. School day is Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 is general public day. Tickets for public day are $12 for adults and free for children and students ages 16 and under.

Zoar Village will also host a America 250 vintage-style baseball game featuring Zoar Stars against the Ohio Muffins on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. The event is free. To buy a tickets or for more information, visit www.historiczoarvillage.com.