When

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 7:00am

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 11:30am

Event Venue

Park entrance 4225 Oviatt Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve will offer two migratory bird hikes from 7 to 9 a.m. on May 9 and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Richfield Heritage Preserve. Attendees will meet by the Summer Barn, 4225 Oviatt Road park entrance.

Professional birder Fred Dinkelbach will review some basic birding skills and then lead attendees on a 1-1/2 mile hike, along woodland trails and gravel roads, through the different park habitats, listening and looking for our feathered friends in the height of their spring migration. Dinkelbach has been birding for over 38 years. He is a 33-year member and past president of the Kirtland Bird Club of Northeast Ohio. Dinkelbach has surveyed Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of the Greater Akron Audubon Society’s summer breeding bird census. He is currently leading bird hikes at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The hikes will be held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Suitable hiking footwear, insect repellent, binoculars and a reusable water bottle are recommended. While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/mstjkfb6. Walk-ins, however, are always welcome. Visit friendsofrhp.org for event updates.