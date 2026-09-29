When

Thu., October 01, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Roxy Theatre 114 N Market St Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Minerva’s Roxy Theatre presents murder mystery show

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva’s Roxy Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” on Oct. 1-3 at 7 p.m. at the theatre, 114 N Market St., Minerva.

The show revolves around four couples invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of New York Deputy Mayor Charlie Brock and his wife Myra. Upon arrival, the guests discover Charlie has been shot, Myra is nowhere to be found and the household staff are gone. An attempted cover-up spirals out of control, misunderstandings multiply and relationships are questioned in this fast-paced show featuring rapid-fire dialogue and physical comedy. The show is directed by Louie Pilati, and stars Jolynn Gould, Malcolm D’Ostroph, Jessica Storad, Mike Brown, Rachel Galarneau, Xavier Mottice, Loni Porter, Dick Pilati, India Nign, Anthony Paulette and Debi Siers.

Door will open at 6:15 p.m., and seating is general admission. Tickets are $12, bought in advance, and $15 at the door. To buy tickets visit the Minerva Chamber office or online at minervachamber.ticketspice.com/rumors.

For more information, contact the Minerva Chamber, 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.