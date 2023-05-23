Sat., June 17, 2023 at 12:30pm
Sat., June 17, 2023 at 12:00am
Fisher Ag Service
4579 Mt Gilead - Cardington Road
Cardington, Ohio
The Morrow County Farm Bureau will host a drive-it-yourself Agricultural Tour of Morrow County on Saturday, June 17. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public. The tour includes three stops. It starts at Fisher Ag Service; 4579 Mt Gilead – Cardington Road 126 at 12:30 p.m.. Then will go to Scott McFarland Performance Horses at Breez E Noll (Jim and Linda Potts), 4297 County Road 98. The final stop will be at JM Cutting Horses LLC at 4292 County Road 98.