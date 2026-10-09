When

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Oviatt House 3771 Oviatt Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Richfield Heritage Preserve history hike returns

RICHFIELD, Ohio — Back by popular demand, the “Mysteries and Legends of Richfield Heritage Preserve” history hike will be held by the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 18. Attendees should use the 3771 Oviatt Road park entrance (off State Route 303) and meet by the south parking lot kiosk.

Lynn Richardson, Friends’ historian and author of the book Crowell Hilaka and the Richfield Heritage Preserve, will lead participants on a stroll through part of the former Kirby estate on the south side of RHP. The route, which will include some hilly terrain, is only about 1 mile long, but participants will stop frequently to hear tales of history, mystery, tradition and legend that linger on this land.

The hike will be held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. It may, however, be canceled due to severe weather. Visit friendsofrhp.org for event updates. Suitable hiking footwear, insect repellent, and a reusable water bottle are recommended.

While the event is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite at 2026HistoryHike.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins, however, are always welcome.

Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve is a nonprofit advocacy group whose mission is to help preserve, protect, enhance and promote Richfield Heritage Preserve.