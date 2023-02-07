When

Wed., March 22, 2023 at 3:30pm

Wed., March 22, 2023 at 12:00am

DCNR Forestry Bureau 158 S 2nd Ave Clarion, PA

A free community event to show appreciation for our local producers and learn about the work that they do!

March 21st-27th is National Agriculture Week; a week to recognize and celebrate the contribution of agriculture in our economy and our everyday lives. Come celebrate with us! Local farmers will have tables set up representing their farm and the products they produce. Come check out the tables, ask questions, and thank a farmer!

Know a farmer who would be interested in setting up a table? Have them contact Hannah Bequeath at hbequeathccd@gmail.com or 814-393-6147 to register. Tables are limited- first come, first serve. Requirements: Must attend a Conservation Workshop during the day on March 22nd. Must register for a table by March 8th.