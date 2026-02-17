When

Thu., March 26, 2026 All Day Event

Sat., March 28, 2026 All Day Event

Comfort Suite Hotel 945 Baltimore Pike Gettysburg, PA

Milk Bottle Collectors hold convention

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The National Association of Milk Bottle Collectors will hold its 44th annual convention March 26-28 at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Gettysburg. The event provides association members and non-members the opportunity to share knowledge and interests plus buy, sell and trade milk bottles and other dairy items.

The three-day event includes educational exhibits, a recognition dinner, educational seminars and an auction of milk bottles and other dairy memorabilia.

Registration fees cover all events except for the dinner. Pre-registration is recommended by March 1. Membership in NAMBC also includes issues of The Milk Route, the official organization publication with free advertising for members, and a printed directory of all members.

Visit milkbottlecollectors.com for registration forms and an application to join the club. Information is also available on the club Facebook page. Auction items will appear on the website of auctioneer Larry Swartz at a date closer to the event.

Contact the hotel at 717-334-6715 before Feb. 26 for a room reservation; indicate you are with NAMBC. For more information, contact Carol Schurman at cjs4@psu.edu