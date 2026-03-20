When

Sat., March 21, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., March 21, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

1899 Mahoning Ave. NW Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

WARREN, Ohio — The National Packard Museum will host a Roaring 20s Speakeasy on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW in Warren, Ohio.

Attendees should come dressed in their best “roaring 20s” attire and ready to take Charleston dance lessons. To avoid a raid, guests will take a Packard to the secret party entrance.

The event will feature cocktails, appetizers, card games and dancing. The cost is $25 each and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, call 330-394-1899 or visit www.packardmuseum.org.