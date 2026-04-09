Round-up of FFA News for the week of April 9, 2026

HOWARD, Ohio — Seven members of the East Knox FFA chapter recently competed in the Mt Gilead Invitational Career Development Events held at Marysville High School and the Union County Fairgrounds where they participated in three categories: Milk Quality & Products, Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Poultry.

The Milk Quality & Products team placed 14th in the event. Team members were McKenzie Schwartz and Joey Lively. The Dairy Cattle Judging team included Hayden Garman, Brayden Moran and Alexia Wine. The Poultry team placed 11th and consisted of Marcus Dunn and John Chadwick. The invitational competitions help prepare FFA members for the State Career Development Events which take place in the Spring at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — On Feb. 23, a large group of Racine Southern FFA members participated in the Ohio FFA Online Greenhand Exam CDE. Those participating included Jessica Snoke, Adalynn Garner, Kylie Rizer, Jaydah Fogus, Audrionna Smith, Layla Nibert, Bentley Neal, Jovi Wolfe, Colten Grubb, Remington Neutzling, Weston Smith, John Turley, Avery Peterman, Gavyn Shockey, Christian Stobart, Breelynn Sayre, Cadence Jefferies, Libby Will, Joseph Rose, Lincoln Full, Leah Yost, Carlee Young, Logan Smith, Justyn Hupp, Hailey Young, Jacobo Hernandez, Austin Gaskill, Connor Lemley, Michael Cook, Gabriel Davis, Savannah Roush, Kardesion Amos, Jeremiah Laudermilt, Ethan Herald, Oliver Bender, Landon Jones and Noah Appearson. The participation of such a large group highlights the chapter’s dedication to preparing its members for success both within the organization and in the broader agricultural community.

RACINE, Ohio — Several Racine Southern FFA Chapter members will be honored with gold ratings for their officer books at the State FFA Convention held at the Columbus State Fairgrounds on May 1. Marcy Evans will receive a gold rating for her secretary book, Hunter Lackey and Skyler Allen will get a gold rating for their Reporter books and Will Smith will get one for his treasurer books. A Gold rating is one of the highest honors an FFA officer can receive for record keeping and chapter communication.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA members Tyson Hupp, Hunter Lackey and Bryer Holley recently represented their chapter at the Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event at Logan High School on March 5. The competition gave students the opportunity to apply their knowledge of agricultural mechanics and demonstrate important technical skills. The team placed sixth overall in the district.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA members Skyler Allen and Emma Owens traveled to Collins Career Center March 13 to compete in the Veterinary Science Career Development Event. The event provided students with an opportunity to test their knowledge and hands-on skills related to animal care and veterinary practices. On March 16, Allen and Owens demonstrated their knowledge and dedication to animal science by participating in an online Veterinary Science State Exam CDE. This challenging assessment tested students on a wide range of topics essential to the veterinary field.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA member Haley McNaull placed third in the state for Extemporaneous Public Speaking at a competition held on March 7 at Marysville High School. McNaull’s first speech was about how biotechnology is transforming food production. She placed fourth and advanced to the final round. Her last speech addressed “In what ways are modern technologies redefining growing environments for U.S. agriculture?” where she discussed the impact of tillage, climate, fertilization, variable rate technology and new robotic technologies.

This is McNaull’s final year as chapter president as she prepares to study horticulture and crop science at Ohio State University in the fall.

• • •

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in online state CDE exams on March 2, including the dairy cattle, poultry management and equine management exams.

The chapter placed eighth in the district for the Dairy Cattle CDE. The competitors were Claire Bates, Allison Earl and Abby Savage. Delta FFA placed fifth in the district for the Poultry Management CDE. Team members were Ana Gilders and Aiden Riegsecker. During the Equine Management CDE, the chapter placed third overall in the district. Juliana Griggs placed 10th individually in the district. The competitors were Juliana Griggs, Willa Rosene, Payton Reimer and Colt Reckner.