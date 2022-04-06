Tue., May 03, 2022 at 3:00pm
Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Ave.
Mansfield, Ohio
Join Richland Soil & Water Conservation District on May 3, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. for a Native Plant Workshop & Sale! Learn more about native plants and their benefits for your farm and home. We will have native plants, native seed packets, and garden gloves for sale! The workshop will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. and the plant sale will follow from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park (750 N. Home Rd, Mansfield OH). See more events and information at https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar