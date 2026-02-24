When

Wed., March 04, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Wed., March 04, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Nature Trivia! Join District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow March 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, for an informal, fun nature trivia event! Enjoy some snacks, relax and maybe find out some cool nature facts, too.

Space is limited; those interested should register now by calling 814-763-5269.