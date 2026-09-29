When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek State Park 12013 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NCTA offers fall events

WAMPUM, Pa. — The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association has multiple events scheduled for October and into November.

To start, the group will be talking trails and helping people carve their own hiking sticks at the Pioneer Days event in Beaver Creek State Park, 12013 Echo Dell Road in East Liverpool, on Oct 3. This will be the last opportunity to carve a stick this year.

Those interested can RSVP and get further details on these events at www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup or at the website www.northcountrytrail.org

The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association is a volunteer organization responsible for building, maintaining, protecting and promoting the North Country Trail from its connection with the Buckeye Trail in the historic village of Zoar, Ohio, to Alpha Pass at McConnells Mill State Park in Pennsylvania. This includes Lawrence and Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania and Columbiana, Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio.

Contact the chapter via email or follow the chapter on social media (Meetup, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok) to join up with this diverse group of volunteers.