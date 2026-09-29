When

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Watts Mill Trailhead 126 Watts Mil Rd. Darlington, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

NCTA offers fall events

WAMPUM, Pa. — The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association has multiple events scheduled for October and into November.

Those interested can RSVP and get further details on these events at www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup or at the website www.northcountrytrail.org

The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association is a volunteer organization responsible for building, maintaining, protecting and promoting the North Country Trail from its connection with the Buckeye Trail in the historic village of Zoar, Ohio, to Alpha Pass at McConnells Mill State Park in Pennsylvania. This includes Lawrence and Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania and Columbiana, Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio.

Contact the chapter via email or follow the chapter on social media (Meetup, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok) to join up with this diverse group of volunteers.