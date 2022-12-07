When

Thu., December 01, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., December 31, 2022 at 12:00am

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Stop by and check out the display case at Lepper library being shared by R. J. & Christina Ludwiczak. We asked R.J. to share more of their ever-growing collection of Funko’s. This fun collection contains a various assortment and continues to grow, they have no idea how many are in the collection but, know that is over 350 and growing! If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call for more information at 330-424-3117.

