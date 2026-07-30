When

Fri., August 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., August 14, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Marina 5328-5398 Tyner St NW, Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Join Stark Parks for the Night Derby at Sippo Lake Marina from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug 14. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just looking for a fun night outdoors, this event is open to all ages. Registration begins at 5 p.m., and fishing runs from 6 to 10 p.m. All Ohio laws and regulations apply, with a $5 registration fee per person. The marina will be open for bait and snacks throughout the event. Please note: the boat ramp will be closed during this event.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.