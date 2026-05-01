When

Fri., May 08, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Fri., May 08, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Downtown Minerva 219 N Market St Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MINERVA, Ohio — Nights on North Market will return to downtown Minerva on May 8, with live music, art, food and drink and shopping.

The Market Street Art Spot will host a reception from 5-9 p.m., featuring “Paints and Threads,” the work of Karen Gazdik and Brenda Henning, live music by Stephanie Burns and light refreshments.

West High Street, between North Market and Main streets, will be the site of a pop-up pocket park for the evening with live music, from 6-9 p.m. There will also be a bounce house, classic rock and blues, a bounce house, games, crafters, vendors, local organizations and more.

Shops open in and around downtown will include Chic Haven Boutique, Vintage Home and Market Street Mercantile, Scully’s and the Minerva Area Historical Society’s Haas Museum, from 6-8 p.m.

The Clever Cookie & Creamery, and The Komfort Zone will be open late. The Wagler Farms barbecue food truck will also be on High Street.

The village’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and DORA beverages may be purchased at Sandy Springs Brewing Company, Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant, Tipsy Teller Urban Winery, Stoney Inn, and the Normandy Inn and carried throughout the downtown area.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.