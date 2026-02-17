When

Thu., February 19, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Thu., February 19, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

McMahon Hall at Mill Creek MetroParks 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — The North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association will hold a meeting on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at McMahon Hall at Mill Creek MetroParks, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, in Canfield.

The meeting will feature speaker Vern Snyder who will highlight the new private lands wildlife program called Wildlife Habitat Initiative. The program offers incentive payments to eligible landowners who use practices that improve wildlife habitat, specifically for grassland birds, pollinators and other native wildlife. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative Foundation.

Snyder started his career with the ODNR’s Divison of Wildlife in 1995 as a natural resources specialist at Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area and Highlandtown Wildlife Area. In 1996, he was promoted to full-time employment as a Wildlife Area Technician at Highlandtown. He also acts as an instructor for wildlife officers at the Trapping Enforcement Agency. He has an associate’s degree in fish and wildlife management from Hocking College.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/p/North-Eastern-Ohio-Forestry-Association-NEOFA-100064750477239/.