Ohio Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association and the Great Lakes Decoy Association shows
Sat., March 21, 2026 All Day Event
Holiday Inn Cleveland South
6001 Rockside Road
Independence, Ohio
The Ohio Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association and the Great Lakes Decoy Association are holding their two shows March 21 and 22 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road in Independence, Ohio, just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.
Show hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend admission is $5 and includes a collectible show button. Children 17 and under, and ODCCA members are free. For more information, visit www.odcca.net and https://greatlakesdecoyassociation.com and on Facebook.
